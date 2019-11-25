DOOBIE BROTHERS TO PERFORM IN SIOUX CITY IN AUGUST

Another iconic rock band has announced plans to perform at the Tyson Events Center’s Fleet Farm Arena.

The Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary tour will stop in Sioux City on Wednesday, August 12th.

The band recently surprised fans by announcing that vocalist Michael McDonald will be joining the group on their North American tour.

It’s the first time in nearly 25 years that McDonald will perform his hits with the band.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. online at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

Photo by Clay Patrick McBride