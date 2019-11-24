DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY SEASON TO BEGIN WITH LIGHTED PARADE

The holiday season in downtown Sioux City officially begins tonight with the annual Holiday Lighted Parade.

Ragen Cote of Downtown Partners says there’s also fun that takes place before the parade:

The Sioux City Public Museum at 4th & Nebraska is open from 5p.m. to 8p.m. and that’s where Santa arrives at the end of the parade to light the Christmas tree.

Cote says the parade begins at 6:15 p.m. on 4th and Iowa Streets and jingles its way down 4th Street, sponsored again by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231:

There will be cash prizes awarded in each category for commercial and non-commercial entries.

There are more events after the parade:

Santa’s House will be open Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 24th.