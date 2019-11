CHERRY NAMED FINALIST FOR COLORADO TOWN MANAGER POST

THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR FOR NORTH SIOUX CITY IS A FINALIST FOR A SIMILAR POSITION IN COLORADO.

TED CHERRY IS ONE OF FIVE FINALISTS IN THE RUNNING TO BECOME THE TOWN MANAGER OF GRANBY, COLORADO.

GRANBY CITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY WILL HOLD A MEET AND GREET WITH CHERRY AND THE OTHER FOUR FINALISTS ON DECEMBER 3RD WITH INTERVIEWS THE FOLLOWING DAY.

CHERRY HAS BEEN NORTH SIOUX’S CITY ADMINISTRATOR SINCE 2016.

GRANBY IS A TOWN OF AROUND 2075 PEOPLE LOCATED 85 MILES NORTHWEST OF DENVER NEAR ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK.