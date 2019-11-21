ERNST & SCHUMER FEUD OVER VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York are trading accusations with each other over a bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

Ernst accuses Schumer of blocking Democrats from supporting the bill to hurt her bid for re-election.

Schumer accuses Ernst of blocking gun-related provisions because she’s afraid of the National Rifle Association.

Ernst and her husband divorced last year and Ernst said this past January that in addition to an abusive spouse, she was raped in college by someone else.

The bill passed by Democrats in the U.S. House prohibits people convicted of domestic violence or stalking from owning a firearm.

Ernst says the House made that retroactive and she says that’s not what the law said at the time of those convictions — and the move could violate plea agreements of the past.

Ernst says she plans to continue working with the top Democrat on a key committee in hopes of coming up with a bipartisan solution to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

