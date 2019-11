Camp High Hopes has named its 2020 Smiles Ambassadors to represent the special needs facility in the coming year.

12-year-old Brooklyn Steinfeldt of Sioux City is the 2020 Youth Smiles Ambassador and nineteen-year-old Jess Gibson of Wayne, Nebraska the 2020 Adult Smiles Ambassador.

Brooklyn and Jess will help raise awareness for Camp High Hopes, and all of its special needs campers.

This is the seventh year the camp on Correctionville Road has celebrated its Smiles Ambassadors program.