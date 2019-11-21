BCU STUDENTS PROVIDE FOOT CARE TO HOMELESS

Students from Briar Cliff University’s Nursing Department spent their Thursday afternoon conducting a foot clinic for residents at Sioux City’s Warming Shelter.

Senior Alex Castillo was one of the six BCU students providing the foot care:

Castillo and his fellow students then provided the homeless residents with new pairs of heavy duty Bombas socks, which are designed to meet the needs of individuals who don’t change their socks every day:

Socks are the number one most requested clothing item in homeless shelters.

This past spring, Briar Cliff applied and received a donation of 1,000 pairs of socks from the Bombas Giving Program.

It’s the third year Briar Cliff nursing students have provided the foot care clinic.