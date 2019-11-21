ALBRECHT TO SEEK 2ND TERM IN NEBRASKA SENATE

Nebraska State Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston will seek re-election to the Nebraska Legislature.

Albrecht represents District 17, which includes Dakota, Thurston, and Wayne counties in Northeast Nebraska.

During her first term in the Legislature, Albrecht served on the Agriculture Committee and as the chair of the Business and Labor Committee being the first woman and first freshman senator to do so.

She now serves on the Natural Resources, State-Tribal Relations, and Transportation and Telecommunications Committees.

Albrecht is also a member of the Nebraska Economic Development Task Force.