2ND HUMAN TRAFFICKING SUSPECT TO ENTER GUILTY PLEA IN CASE

The second suspect in a federal human trafficking case will enter a guilty plea in the case.

Court documents show 37-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas has agreed to enter a guilty plea in the case where he and a second defendant allegedly brought a young girl and her alleged father from Guatemala into the United States.

Francisco-Nicolas and 40-year-old Amy Francisco previously pleaded not guilty to counts of encouraging an alien to enter the United States in violation of law and unlawful possession of identification documents.

Amy Francisco agreed to plead guilty in the case last week.

Her plea hearing is scheduled for November 26th in federal court in Sioux City.

A plea date has not been set yet for Francisco-Nicolas.