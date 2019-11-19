SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION DISTRIBUTES “BIG GIVE” CHECKS

Ninety-nine Siouxland area nonprofits who participated in the second annual “Siouxland Big Give,” received their share of the donations Tuesday at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Katie Roberts is the Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation, which conducts the event.

She helped pass out over $114,000 to those agencies:

The one-day giving blitz took place on October 1st and collectively brought more than 1,500 donations made online and in person at giving sites.

Roberts says the foundation plans to continue the Big Give in years to come:

One of those receiving a check was Fitz Grant, Director of the Sanford Center, who says the donations mean a lot to the neighborhood agency:

That work includes a special program coming up for Thanksgiving:

The Big Give started in 2018 in conjunction with the Siouxland Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary.