TYSON EVENTS CENTER TO HOST NAIA VOLLEYBALL NATIONALS

Sioux City will again play host to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championships in the Tyson Events Center’s Fleet Farm Arena from December 3rd through the 7th.

Tournament co-director Mike Skaggs says the players take part in other local activities while they are here and the teams give a boost to the local economy:

OC………..local sponsors and fans. :27

Co-director Corey Westra says it’s the 12th time the city has hosted the 32 team volleyball event, and the city continues a long tradition of hosting NAIA sports:

OC………….action going on. ;12

The 2019 championship is presented by the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Single day, pool play, and full tournament passes are now available online at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.