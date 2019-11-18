SIOUX CITY POLICE ARREST FIVE PEOPLE ON GUN CHARGES

Sioux City Police arrested five people in the last week in three separate incidents for illegal possession of firearms.

The first incident happened shortly after 2am Friday November 15th when an officer stopped 21-year-old Salvador Carrasco-Chaidez of Sioux City for driving erratically.

Police found a handgun and cocaine in the car.

Carrasco-Chaidez is charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Control Substance, OWI, and numerous traffic charges.

Later Friday, around 4pm, officers were continuing an investigation into an earlier robbery at 2201 Gibson Street when they encountered subjects of interest in a car.

Two handguns were located which led to the arrest of 19-year-old Kelece Taylor of Sioux City for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

A 17-year-old was also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and taken to Juvenile Detention.

On Saturday at 5am officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Main Street.

30-year-old Cordaro Whitshel was arrested for Domestic Assault.

Whitsel, he was found to be in possession of a handgun and body armor.

He was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance in addition to the Domestic Assault Charge.

Another person with Whitsel, 29-year-old Jacob J. Peters of Sioux City, was arrested on an active warrant and was found to be in possession of a handgun.

He was booked into Woodbury County Jail on the warrant and also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon.