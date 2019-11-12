DEADLINE NEARS FOR COMMENTS ON E-P-A/ETHANOL WAIVER FLAP

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is urging farmers, biofuels industry workers and everyday Iowans to get on the E-P-A website and express support for upholding the renewable fuel standard, or R-F-S.

As the deadline for public comments approaches Grassley says he and several other Midwestern senators are sending a letter to the president this week, outlining the importance of the R-F-S to the region’s economy.

OC………”the RFS” :15

The head of the E-P-A recently announced plans to change the R-F-S, reversing terms of the deal President Trump made to ensure the oil industry blends 15-billion gallons of ethanol and biodiesel into gasoline.

The E-P-A claims the move would make up for waivers granted to small refineries over the past two years.

OC……..”the marketplace” :18

Some 30 ethanol and biodiesel plants nationwide — including four in Iowa — have temporarily or permanently closed in recent weeks because of the uncertainty caused by the waivers.

Grassley says many farmers and those in the biofuels industry simply don’t trust the E-P-A to follow through on the president’s promise because of the agency’s ties to big oil.

OC……….”Oval Office” :19

The deadline for public comments on the issue is November 29th at www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program.

RADIO IOWA

————————