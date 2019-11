VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONIES HONOR OUR MILITARY MEMBERS

CEREMONIES WERE HELD ACROSS THE REGION MONDAY HONORING THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO HAVE SERVED IN THE UNITED STATES MILITARY.

SEVERAL VETERANS AND OTHERS BRAVED THE COLD TO ATTEND A CEREMONY AT THE VIETNAM WALL MEMORIAL IN SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

JOHN LUDWICK SERVED IN VIETNAM AND IS COMMANDER OF AMERICAN LEGION POST 307 IN SOUTH SIOUX.

LUDWICK SERVED WITH SOME OF THOSE WHOSE NAMES ARE ENGRAVED ON THE WALL FOR GIVING THEIR LIVES IN VIETNAM TO SERVE THEIR COUNTRY.

HE SAYS MANY VIETNAM VETERANS CONTINUE TO DIE EACH MONTH FROM CANCER AND OTHER ILLNESS RELATED TO “AGENT ORANGE”, A CHEMICAL WHICH WAS SPRAYED OVER THE JUNGLES OF VIETNAM:

LUDWICK SAYS THE VIETNAM WALL IS ALSO EDUCATIONAL AND A BUS LOAD OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ATTENDED THE CEREMONY.

TEACHER DWIGHT FREIBERG BROUGHT HIS HISTORY CLUB STUDENTS

AN HONOR GUARD GUN SALUTE AND THE PLAYING OF TAPS PAID TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO GAVE ALL IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY.

CEREMONIES WERE ALSO CONDUCTED AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.