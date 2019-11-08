WWE CANCELS LOCAL MONDAY NIGHT RAW EVENT

Bad news for local professional wrestling fans.

The WWE has cancelled its scheduled “Monday Night Raw” event that was to be taped on December 17th at the Tyson Events Center.

The WWE says a scheduling conflict is the reason for the cancellation.

Fans who purchased tickets by cash should bring their tickets to the Tyson Events Center Box Office weekdays between 10am and 5:30pm.

Credit card purchases through authorized venue channels will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.