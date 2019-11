SANDIFER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FORGERY AND SEX CRIME COUNTS

A FORMER STUDENT FROM BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES ALLEGEDING HE FORGED CHECKS AND THEN USING THOSE FORGED CHECKS TO PAY FOR SEX.

20-YEAR-OLD DAVION SANDIFER OF AUSTIN, TEXAS ENTERED HIS PLEA THURSDAY TO FIVE COUNTS EACH OF FORGERY, SOLICITING PROSTITUTION AND CRIMINAL TRANSMISSION OF A CONTAGIOUS OR INFECTIOUS DISEASE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT SANDIFER PAID THE FORGED CHECKS TO FIVE MALES AGES 17 TO 19 FROM HARLAN TO ENGAGE IN SEXUAL ACTS WITH HIM IN HIS BRIAR CLIFF DORM ROOM BETWEEN OCTOBER 20TH AND 22ND.

THE CHECKS WERE MADE OUT DIGITALLY TO EACH TEEN AND RANGED FROM $30,000 TO $600,000.

CAMPUS OFFICIALS SAY SANDIFER HAS BEEN BARRED FROM BRIAR CLIFF AND IS NO LONGER A STUDENT THERE.

SANDIFER REMAINS IN CUSTODY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.