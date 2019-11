FIRE CREWS BATTLE BLAZE NEAR SIOUX CITY AIRPORT

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CREWS SPENT MUCH OF FRIDAY MORNING DEALING WITH A BUSINESS FIRE NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

FIRST RESPONDERS WERE SENT TO FLATBED SERVICE AT 2260 ANDREW AVENUE JUST BEFORE AROUND 6 A.M.

FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE COMMERCIAL BUILDING WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND NO ONE WAS INSIDE THE STRUCTURE.

THE FIRE DESTROYED MOST OF THE BUILDING AND ITS CONTENTS.

FIREFIGHTERS INCLUDING THE HAZ-MAT UNIT WERE DISPATCHED BACK TO THE SCENE AROUND 9AM WHEN HOT SPOTS REKINDLED.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE FIRE.

THE 185TH AND SERGEANT BLUFF FIRE CREWS WERE ALSO ON SCENE.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDERWAY

Updated 1:45pm 11/8/19

