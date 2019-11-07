SALVATION ARMY LAUNCHES HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE

Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide toys to 1,200 local children in need during the holidays.

The Salvation Army will hold a toy drive event at both Sioux City Walmart’s this Saturday, November 9th.

Shoppers there will receive a list of suggested toy items that day.

To participate, simply stop by and drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of each Walmart store.

Santa will also make a visit to each Walmart store on Saturday.

For those unable to participate in-store, the Salvation Army will be collecting toys through December 23rd.