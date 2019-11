BRET MICHAELS SALUTES LOCAL HOMETOWN HEROES WITH 185TH VISIT

BRET MICHAELS BRINGS HIS HOMETOWN HEROES CONCERT TOUR TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER FRIDAY NIGHT.

THE FORMER ROCK SINGER WITH POISON AND TV REALITY STAR IS ALREADY IN SIOUX CITY AND SPENT THURSDAY AFTERNOON VISITNG WITH MEMBERS OF THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING AND TOURING THE NATIONAL GUARD BASE:

MICHAELS SAYS THE SHOW HONORING OUR MILITARY WILL BE EXTRA SPECIAL SINCE IT HAPPENS ON THE WEEKEND LEADING UP TO VETERAN’S DAY:

SEVERAL SPECIAL LOCAL HOMETOWN HEROES WILL JOIN MICHAELS ON STAGE DURING THE SHOW:

COLONEL LARRY CHRISTENSEN IS ONE OF OUR HOMETOWN HEROES:

MICHAELS WILL PERFORM IN THE TYSON AT 7PM ALONG WITH NIGHT RANGER, LITA FORD AND JOE NICHOLS.