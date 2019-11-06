TWO ATTORNEYS NOMINATED FOR DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

Two area attorneys have been nominated for the judgeship created by the appointment of District Court Judge Julie Schumacher to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

The Nominating Commission for the 3B Judicial District has nominated Attorney Robert Tiefenthaler of Sergeant Bluff and Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer of Schleswig.

Governor Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to be a district judge.

A total of nine applicants were considered for the position.

Judicial District 3B consists of Ida, Crawford, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.