HARTINGTON MAN DIES FROM CRASH INJURIES

Authorities say a Hartington, Nebraska man has died from injuries after a two vehicle collision Monday in northeast Nebraska.

The Cedar County Sheriff says 86-year-old Jacob Keiter didn’t halt at a stop sign at the intersection of Highways 12 and 81, and his east bound pick up collided with a southbound pickup driven by 45-year-old Shane Pedersen, of Pierce.

Keiter, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, died Tuesday in a Sioux Falls hospital.

Pedersen was wearing a seat belt and was not seriously injured.