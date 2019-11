ONE INJURED IN SOUTH DAKOTA ACCIDENT ON I-29

TRAFFIC IS GETTING BACK TO NORMAL ON I-29 SOUTH NEAR ELK POINT.

AN S-U-V AND TOW TRUCK COLLIDED AROUND 1:45PM AT MILE MARKER 12 BETWEEN JEFFERSON AND ELK POINT.

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN THE SUV AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM AND SEVERITY OF THE INJURY HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH