SAID SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON ON A CHARGE OF VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER.

39-YEAR-OLD ELMI SAID WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY FOR THE OCTOBER 2018 STABBING DEATH OF GULED NUR, AT SAID’S APARTMENT WHERE NUR HAD BEEN STAYING.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT ALSO ORDERED SAID TO PAY $150,000 TO THE ESTATE OF HIS VICTIM, BUT ALSO RECOGNIZED THAT SAID DOES NOT HAVE THE MEANS OR ABILITY TO MAKE THAT RESTITUTION.

SAID WAS FOUND GUILTY OF THE CRIME BY A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY FOLLOWING A TRIAL IN SEPTEMBER.