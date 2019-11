OFFICERS RESPOND TO EARLY MORNING STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO AN EARLY MORNING STABBING TODAY ALONG WEST THIRD STREET.

OFFICIALS WERE CALLED TO THE 700 BLOCK OF WEST THIRD AT 4:05 A.M. FOR AN ASSAULT CALL.

UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A MAN WITH A STAB WOUND IN THE BACK OF HIS SHOULDER.

INVESTIGATORS SAY AN ALTERCATION BETWEEN THE MAN AND A WOMAN RESULTED IN THE STABBING.

THE WOMAN, WHO HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED, FLED THE SCENE.