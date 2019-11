BRIDGE FIRE REPAIRS WILL IMPACT INTERSTATE 29 METRO TRAFFIC

TRAFFIC ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR THE VETS BRIDGE CONTINUES TO BE IMPACTED AFTER A FIRE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DAMAGED THE NORTHBOUND MAINLINE BRIDGE OVER PERRY CREEK.

DAKIN SCHULTZ OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS TRAFFIC EACH DIRECTION HAS BEEN CUT TO ONE LANE:

OC……..THE MEDIAN BARRIER. :15

SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC IS ALSO ONE LANE AND SHIFTED INTO THE NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR NOW.

SCHULTZ SAYS THE THICK BLACK SMOKE AND HEAT CREATED A MAJOR TRAFFIC JAM AND ALSO DAMAGED THE BRIDGE:

OC………..REPAIRS ARE REQUIRED. ;28

SCHULTZ SAYS THERE IS OBVIOUS DAMAGE TO THE BRIDGE AND THE LENGTH OF THE TRAFFIC IMPACT DEPENDS ON HOW MUCH DAMAGE IS FOUND:

OC……….BACK INTO SERVICE. ;16

POLICE AND FIRE OFFICIALS REPORTED WEDNESDAY THAT THE FIRE WAS LIKELY STARTED BY PEOPLE USING PROPANE.

Photo courtesy KMEG