FIRE RESULTS IN MAJOR TRAFFIC JAM AT VETS BRIDGE & I-29

A FIRE AT THE PERRY CREEK CULVERT AREA NEAR THE VETERANS MEMORIAL BRIDGE CREATED A CLOUD OF BLACK SMOKE THAT RESULTED IN A MAJOR TRAFFIC JAM ALONG INTERSTATE 29 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE AND FIRE OFFICIALS REPORTED THAT THE FIRE MIGHT HAVE BEEN PROPANE RELATED.

TRAFFIC GOING NORTH AND SOUTH ON THE VETS BRIDGE WAS CLOSED BECAUSE OF THE SMOKE, WHICH RESULTED IN TRAFFIC BACKUPS IN ALL DIRECTIONS TO AND FROM THE BRIDGE.

A SERIES OF ACCIDENTS WERE ALSO REPORTED IN THE ENSUING TRAFFIC JAMS, BUT NO MAJOR INJURIES TOOK PLACE.

AS OF FOUR PM SOUTH BOUND TRAFFIC TO NEBRASKA WAS RESTORED BUT NORTH BOUND WAS STILL CLOSED BECAUSE TRANSPORTATION OFFICIALS WERE INSPECTING THE BRIDGE FOR DAMAGE.

Photo by IDOT Traffic Camera