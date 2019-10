INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO DEATH OF LOCAL REALTOR & FIRE AT HIS HOME

AUTHORITIES SAY THE CAUSE OF A HOUSE FIRE IN MORNINGSIDE SUNDAY MORNING THAT CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO THE STRUCTURE IS NOT SUSPICIOUS IN NATURE.

BUT THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION SAY THEY ARE INVESTIGATING A DEATH AT THE HOME AS SUSPICIOUS.

SGT. BLUFF AND SIOUX CITY FIRE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO 6533 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE SHORTLY AFTER 8AM.

OCCUPANTS INSIDE THE HOME ALL ESCAPED SAFELY.

FLAMES BURNED THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE HOME THAT WAS OWNED BY DAVID DAVENPORT OF SIOUX CITY.

DAVENPORT, A LONG TIME LOCAL REALTOR, DIED FRIDAY FROM A STROKE AT THE AGE OF 66.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL WAS CALLED IN TO HELP WITH THE INVESTIGATION OF THE FIRE.

THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS NOT BEEN REVEALED.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT POSTED YELLOW TAPE AROUND THE PROPERTY SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND HAS POSTED SECURITY AT THE SCENE SINCE THAT TIME TO SECURE THE SCENE WHILE THEIR INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.

THEY HAVE NOT CONFIRMED THAT THE DEATH BEING INVESTIGATED IS DAVID DAVENPORT’S, BUT NO OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE CASE IS BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

Photo courtesy KMEG