IT’S OKTOBERFEST TIME IN REMSEN

REMSEN, IOWA IS PREPARING TO WELCOME HUNDREDS OF VISITORS ON SATURDAY FOR THEIR 46TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST.

THOSE GATHERED WILL BE CELEBRATING THEIR GERMAN AND LUXEMBOURG HERITAGE WITH FOOD, DRINK AND POLKA MUSIC.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 9AM WITH A CRAFT FAIR AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL WITH OVER 70 VENDORS.

THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF FOOD WITH BOTH GERMAN-LUXEMBOURG AND AMERICAN STYLE MENUS.

THE BEER GARDEN OPENS AT 1PM WITH THE TAPPING OF THE MARTO BREWING “GOLDEN KEG”.

A CHILDREN’S BAVARIAN COSTUME AND DANCE CONTEST TAKES PLACE AT ST. MARY’S HIGH SCHOOL AT 1:30 AND POLKA MUSIC BEGINS AT 3PM.