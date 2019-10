POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE BY SHOOTING CALL ON WESTSIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOTS FIRED CALL THAT OCCURRED ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO THE 2500 BLOCK OF WEST 6TH STREET AROUND 5:15 P.M.

INVESTIGATORS RECOVERED THREE SHELL CASINGS AT THE SCENE.

WITNESSES GAVE POLICE A DESCRIPTION OF A RED CADILLAC CTS WITH IOWA PLATES THAT LEFT THE AREA.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE INCIDENT AND IT’S NOT KNOWN WHO THE INTENDED TARGET WAS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS (8477).

Photo courtesy KMEG

Updated 12:20pm 10/24/19