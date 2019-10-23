SOUTH SIOUX POLICE TO HOLD MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR DOUANGDARA’S K-9

South Sioux City Police will hold a memorial service this Saturday afternoon for the K-9 who served with former Navy Gold Squadron K-9 Handler, John “Jet Li” Douangdara in the Middle East.

The dog named Knikker was also known as “Jet Li” after its handler and passed away Sunday from unexpected natural medical causes.

Jet served two tours in Iraq with the Naval Special Warfare Command, and then an additional five years with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, where he was credited with over 100 criminal apprehensions.

The dog park in South Sioux is named for Douangdara, who died serving his country in Afghanistan on August 6th, 2011.

Saturday’s ceremony begins at 2pm and those attending are welcome to bring their dogs on leashes.

