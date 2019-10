BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY’S “HAUNTED TUNNELS” OPEN THURSDAY EVENING.

THE TUNNELS HAVE A FAMILY HOUR FROM 6PM UNTIL 7PM WITH THE LIGHTS ON AND NO CREATURES PRESENT.

THE SCARES BEGIN AND DARKNESS FALLS INSIDE FROM 7PM UNTIL 9PM.

THE TUNNELS WILL BE FILLED WITH OBSTACLES, SCARY CREATURES AND THE UNKNOWN FROM THURSDAY NIGHT EACH EVENING THROUGH HALLOWEEN.

A SMALL ADMISSION FEE OF $3 AND UNDER WILL BE CHARGED WITH PROCEEDS GOING TO A STUDENT ORGANIZATION.