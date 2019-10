TRI-STATE GOVERNORS HOPE TO OVERCOME MUTUAL CHALLENGES

THE THREE GOVERNORS FROM OUR TRI-STATE AREA WERE IN DAKOTA DUNES MONDAY PARTICIPATING IN THE 16TH ANNUAL TRI-STATE GOVERNOR’S CONFERENCE.

THE TRIO DISCUSSED A VARIETY OF TOPICS WITH LOCAL BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENTAL LEADERS.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE TRI-STATE AREA CONTINUES TO GROW, BUT THERE ARE A FEW OBSTACLES TO OVERCOME:

IOWA AND NEBRASKA LEAD THE NATION IN ETHANOL PRODUCTION AND ALL THREE STATES HAVE AGRICULTURE BASED ECONOMIES.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THEY ARE CONFIDENT IN PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SUPPORT OF ETHANOL AND FARMERS DESPITE THE ONGOING FIGHT WITH CHINA OVER TRADE AND THE E.P.A. OVER ETHANOL PRODUCTION NUMBERS:

ALL THREE GOVERNORS INCLUDING KRISTI NOEM OF SOUTH DAKOTA ARE CONCERNED OVER WHAT NEXT SPRING MAY BRING AFTER A YEAR OF FLOODING IN THE TRI-STATE AREA:

COLONEL MARK MUCKEY OF THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING DISCUSSED BRINGING KC-135 TRAINING SIMULATORS TO SIOUX CITY OR LINCOLN.

OTHER ISSUES DISCUSSED INCLUDED AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND BROADBAND ACCESS.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE EVERY TWO YEARS AND IS SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.