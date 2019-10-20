BACON CREEK TROUT STOCKING SET FOR NOVEMBER

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will soon begin stocking up to two-thousand rainbow trout in several lakes and ponds around the state.

Trout live year-round in some northern Iowa streams but are only stocked in ponds and lakes during the fall and winter months when the water is cool.

Spokesman Mike Steuck says the fish are meant to be caught, and not to populate the lakes, because trout won’t survive in the ponds over the summer.

OC……..the spring” :09

Sioux City’s Bacon Creek Park is one of 19 locations in the state to be stocked.

That takes place on November 8th at 1:30pm.

Trout fishing requires an Iowa fishing license and you must also buy a trout stamp.