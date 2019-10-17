HO-CHUNK COMPANY HONORED BY STATE DEPARTMENT

The U.S. State Department has honored a Ho-Chunk, Inc. subsidiary company with an award for its work in federal government contracting.

HCI Management Services received the Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Small Business Contracting during an event Wednesday.

The company is part of All Native Group, Ho-Chunk, Inc.’s largest division that specializes in providing services to federal government clients.

Ho-Chunk, Inc. is owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and entered federal government contracting in the early 2000s.

Most of the organization’s employees work in federal contracting, including offices in Winnebago and Bellevue, Nebraska; Fairfax, Virginia; Colorado Springs, Huntsville, Alabama; and at government facilities across the nation and abroad.