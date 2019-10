ONE INJURED ON HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS ROLLOVER

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED DURING A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT TUESDAY MORNING ON THE HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS NEAR THE SUNNYBROOK EXIT.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, 55-YEAR-OLD MITCHELL SCHULTE OF EMERSON, NEBRASKA, STRUCK THE REAR WHEELS OF A SEMI JUST BEFORE 8AM.

SCHULTE LOST CONTROL AND HIS VEHICLE ROLLED INTO THE MEDIAN.

SCHULTE WAS EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE AND TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

POLICE INTERVIEWED THE SEMI DRIVER AND DID NOT CITE HIM.

SCHULTE WAS CITED WITH FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL AND FOR NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.

Updated 3:30pm 10/15/19

Photo courtesy KMEG