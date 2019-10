NEW COMMITTEE HOPES TO EXPAND BIKE TRAILS IN SIOUX CITY

BIKE TRAILS WERE THE FOCUS OF A MEETING BETWEEN THE CITY COUNCIL AND THE ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TUESDAY.

THE COMMITTEE WAS FORMED IN MARCH AND MET WITH COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR THE FIRST TIME AT A WORKING LUNCH IN CITY HALL.

MICHELLE BOSTINELOS OF SIMPCO CHAIRS THE COMMITTEE AND SAYS ONE OF THEIR GOALS IS TO ADD BIKE LANES TO CITY STREETS SUCH AS PARTS OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND JACKSON STREET:

OC……….WILL MAKE SENSE. :21

THERE’S NO TIMETABLE OR SET BUDGET FOR THE PROJECT, AND BOSTINELOS SAYS THE COMMITTEE HOPES TO START WITH A SEGMENT OF TRAIL THAT WOULD BE SAFELY ACCESSIBLE:

OC……..SUCCESSFUL PROJECT. :15

MAYOR BOB SCOTT IS AMONG COUNCIL MEMBERS WITH CONCERNS ABOUT SOME OF THE PROPOSED LOCATIONS, SUCH AS HAMILTON BOULEVARD FROM STONE PARK OUT TO THE COUNTRY CLUB BOULEVARD AREA:

OC…………LESS TRAFFIC COUNT. ;19

BACK IN JUNE THE CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT PROPOSED CONSTRUCTING BICYCLE LANES ON EACH SIDE OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD FROM STONE PARK BOULEVARD TO OUTER DRIVE NORTH.

THAT WOULD REDUCE BOTH THE SOUTHBOUND AND NORTHBOUND LANES ALONG HAMILTON FROM STONE PARK BOULEVARD TO COUNTRY CLUB BOULEVARD FROM FOUR-LANES TO THREE-LANES OF VEHICULAR TRAFFIC WITH BIKE LANES ALONG BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET.

THERE’S SOME FUNDING FOR THE PROPOSAL IN THE FISCAL YEAR 22 C.I.P. BUDGET.