GRASSLEY CAUTIOUS ABOUT CHINA TRADE DEAL

With news of a tentative trade deal between the U-S and China, Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he welcomes progress — but with a healthy amount of caution.

Grassley says he has some hope that the partial deal can be turned into a “full deal.”

OC…….. “based on trust” :11

Grassley says any agreement must have “enforcement mechanisms” which would bind China into compliance.

He notes, China has made similar deals in the past to purchase U-S ag products, deals from which that nation eventually backed away.

OC……….”currency manipulation” :17

Under the tentative deal, China has reportedly agreed to purchase between 40 and 50-billion dollars in U-S agricultural goods, but did not offer a timeline for the purchase.

One recent study says Iowa farmers and businesses have faced 343-million dollars in retaliatory tariffs since the trade war began in February of 2018.