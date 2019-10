SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES FORUM SET FOR TUESDAY

THE SIX CANDIDATES HOPING TO BE ELECTED TO ONE OF FOUR OPEN SEATS ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL TAKE PART IN A PUBLIC FORUM TUESDAY EVENING IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT CITY HALL.

JULIE ALBERT, SHAUN BROYHILL, TAYLOR GOODVIN, DAN GREENWELL, MIYUKI NELSON AND MONIQUE SCARLETT ARE THE CANDIDATES WHO WILL ANSWER QUESTIONS FROM A PANEL AND THEN TAKE QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC.

KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG WILL BE ONE OF THE PANELISTS ASKING THE CANDIDATES QUESTIONS.

THE FORUM IS SPONSORED BY THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF SIOUX CITY AND BEGINS AT 7PM ON THE 5TH FLOOR OF CITY HALL.