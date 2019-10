CITY COUNCIL APPROVES 1ST READING OF REPEAL OF PIT BULL BAN

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS VOTED 4-1 ON THE FIRST READING OF A PROPOSAL TO REPEAL THE CITY’S BAN ON PIT BULLS AND OTHER SIMILAR DOG BREEDS.

MANY RESIDENTS CAME TO THE COUNCIL MEETING TO VOICE THEIR OPINION ON THE ISSUE.

FORMER CITY COUNCILMAN JIM RIXNER ORIGINALLY VOTED FOR THE BAN A DECADE AGO AND SAID HE HOPED THAT BAN WOULD CONTINUE:

GREGORY GILES WAS ONE OF SEVERAL RESIDENTS WHO SPOKE IN FAVOR OF ELIMINATING THE BAN.

HE PROPOSED AN ALTERNATIVE TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF OVERALL DOG BITES IN THE CITY, WHICH HAVE INCREASED:

COUNCILMAN PETE GROETKEN WAS THE LONE VOTE AGAINST REPEALING THE BAN.

HE WAS A POLICE CAPTAIN WHEN THE BAN WAS PASSED A DECADE AGO.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTED FOR THE REPEAL THIS TIME, BUT SAID HE WASN’T CONVINCED IT WAS THE RIGHT VOTE.

THE COUNCIL WILL TAKE ADDITIONAL VOTES ON REPEALING THE BAN AT THEIR NEXT TWO MEETINGS.

