BERNAL SENTENCED ON FEDERAL STALKING & GUN CHARGES

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more 13 years in federal prison on stalking and weapons charges.

33-year-old Freddy Bernal was convicted of one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person, and one count of cyberstalking.

Prosecutors say Bernal’s pattern of behavior towards his victim included several threatening text messages, phone calls that he was watching the victim and was going to kill her, and indirect calls by people calling on Bernal’s behalf, demanding the victim call the defendant.

There was also an incident where Bernal held the victim’s baby out the window of a moving car to threaten and harass her.

Police were dispatched to the victim’s home in December of 2017 where they found a gun that Bernal had hidden there and officers learned of the course of conduct he had put upon the victim for a number of years.

Bernal was sentenced to 156 months’ imprisonment.