PATE SAYS IOWA’S VOTING SYSTEMS ARE SECURE

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS IOWA’S VOTING SYSTEM IS SECURE AND IS A MODEL FOR THE REST OF THE NATION.

PATE WAS IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY PARTICIPATING IN A STATEWIDE CYBER SECURITY EXERCISE THAT ORIGINATED AT CAMP DODGE IN JOHNSTON:

PATE SAYS IOWA HAS A SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE VOTING PROCESS:

THE SECRETARY OF STATE SAYS OUTSIDE SOURCES TRY TO CONFUSE IOWA VOTERS INTO THINKING THE SYSTEM IS NOT SECURE:

PATE TOOK PART IN THE EXERCISE FROM SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AND SAID EVERYTHING WENT FANTASTIC.