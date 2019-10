MITCHELL HOUSE TO SERVE LOCAL HOSPICE PATIENTS

SIOUX CITY’S FIRST HOSPICE HOUSE WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON PROPERTY DONATED BY THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE THAT WAS FORMERLY HOME TO AN ORPHANAGE.

SUSAN MITCHELL MACFARLANE IS THE PRESIDENT OF “MITCHELL HOUSE”, WHICH WILL BE LOCATED NEAR MILITARY ROAD AND ROSS STREETS:

THE SIX BEDROOM MASTER SUITE RANCH HOUSE WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE SITE OF THE FORMER ST. ANTHONY’S HOME, AND IS NAMED AFTER MACFARLANE’S FATHER RAY, WHO DIED IN 1997:

A FOUR AND A HALF MILLION DOLLAR FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN FOR THE HOME IS UNDERWAY, WITH $1.5 MILLION RAISED TO DATE.

ATTORNEY DAN DYKSTRA IS VICE PRESIDENT OF MITCHELL HOUSE:

THE OTHER TWO MILLION IS FOR AN ENDOWMENT FUND FOR THE NON-PROFIT HOSPICE HOME.

CONSTRUCTION OF MITCHELL HOUSE IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NEXT SPRING WITH AN OPENING PLANNED FOR THE FALL OF 2020.