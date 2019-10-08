VERMILLION NOW CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS GOAL

The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company has exceeded their goal for the Vermillion NOW! capital campaign.

The original goal when the campaign was launched in May of 2019 was to raise $1.725 million dollars.

The campaign co-chairs announced Tuesday that over $2.01 million was raised.

VCDC President and CEO Nate Welch says the campaign was led by multiple major gifts, which made up over $1.1 million dollars.

That included contributions from the University of South Dakota/USD Foundation, the City of Vermillion, Clay County, Polaris, First Dakota National Bank and Sanford Health.

Photos from Vermillion Chamber of Commerce