FIRST RESPONDERS OFFER CRITICAL INCIDENT TRAINING TO FAITH BASED PROPERTIES

A GROUP OF LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS FROM SIOUXLAND HAVE STARTED TRAINING PEOPLE AT CHURCHES AND FAITH BASED PROPERTIES ON WHAT TO DO IN TIMES OF CRITICAL RESPONSE INCIDENTS.

JON WINKEL IS CO-FOUNDER OF “HIS ARMOR” AND SAYS THE 12 FIRST RESPONDERS OFFER TRAINING NOT JUST IN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATIONS, BUT OTHER AREAS AS WELL:

OC……..DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. :23

WINKEL SAYS LAST WEEK’S FATAL ATTACK ON A FORT DODGE PASTOR IS THE TYPE OF EVENT HIS GROUP TRAINS FAITH BASED EMPLOYEES ON HANDLING:

OC…………AVERTED IN THE PARKING LOT. :23

SELF DEFENSE IS ALSO OFFERED AS PART OF THE TRAINING:

OC……..MASS CASUALTY SITUATIONS. :24

THE TRAINING IS OFFERED AT NO CHARGE TO THE IMMEDIATE SIOUXLAND AREA CHURCHES AND FAITH BASED BUSINESSES, BUT AN OFFERING IS WELCOMED.

HIS ARMOR WILL OFFER A TRAINING SESSION TUESDAY AT WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AT 3700 INDIAN HILLS DRIVE FROM 1PM TO 2:30PM FOR MINISTERS, CHURCH STAFF AND OFFICERS AND ANYONE WHO WANTS TO PARTICIPATE.