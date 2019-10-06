185th TAKES PART IN HUSKERS FLYOVER CEREMONY

Airmen from Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard refueling wing performed a flyover during pre-game activities before the start of the University of Nebraska versus Northwestern football game in Lincoln on Saturday.

The 185tth’s crew flew a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Strato-Tanker aircraft as part of the flyover at Memorial Stadium prior to the kick off.

The KC-135’s are used primarily for mid-air refueling.

Prior to the end of the game, pilots and crew members from Sioux City were honored on the field for their military service.

Photo courtesy 185th Air Refueling Wing