STORMS CAUSE POWER OUTAGES IN SIOUXLAND

POWER OUTAGES APPARENTLY RELATED TO OVERNIGHT THUNDERSTORMS AFFECTED SIOUX CITY EARLY SATURDAY.

KSCJ AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE LOST POWER BRIEFLY AROUND 3:05AM.

PARTS OF MORNINGSIDE LOST POWER AROUND AN HOUR LATER.

AROUND 1300 CUSTOMERS OF MID AMERICAN ENERGY WERE STILL WITHOUT POWER AS OF 5:45AM WITH AN ISSUE ALONG SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD NEAR THE HILLCREST SHOPPING CENTER AREA.

ANOTHER OUTAGE WAS REPORTED SATURDAY MORNING IN THE TOWN OF DUNLAP.

MOST SIOUX CITY CUSTOMERS HAD THEIR POWER RESTORED BY 7AM.