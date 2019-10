STEYER WANTS TRUMP IMPEACHED, TERM LIMITS FOR CONGRESS

BILLIONAIRE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TOM STEYER BROUGHT HIS CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY FOR THE FIRST TIME WEDNESDAY, AND SPOKE TO SUPPORTERS AT A LOCAL COFFEE SHOP.

STEYER MAKES NO SECRET OF HIS DISLIKE OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, AND AROUND TWO YEARS AGO STARTED THE “NEED TO IMPEACH” EFFORT TO TRY AND GET TRUMP REMOVED FROM OFFICE:

OC……..PROSECUTING NAZIS. :15

STEYER TOLD THE CROWD THAT HE IS THE ONLY CANDIDATE WHO FAVORS TERM LIMITS.

HE LATER TOLD KSCJ NEWS WHAT HE FEELS THOSE LIMITS SHOULD BE:

OC..GET TO THEIR HEAD. :23

HE ALSO CALLED FOR MANDATORY CHECKS ON GUN PURCHASES AND CALLED FOR A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE ON GUN LAWS INSTEAD OF CONGRESS PASSING LEGISLATION:

OC……….REALLY GOOD FOR US. :32

STEYER ALSO SPOKE AT A MEET AND GREET IN STORM LAKE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.