KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN CLOSES ALL THREE METRO RESTAURANTS

COLONEL SANDERS HAS LEFT SIOUXLAND, AT LEAST FOR NOW.

ALL THREE LOCAL KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN OUTLETS, TWO IN SIOUX CITY AND ONE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, ABRUPTLY CLOSED OVER THE WEEKEND.

NO EXPLANATION WAS GIVEN FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT MONDAY KFC’S CORPORATE OFFICE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE: “The three KFC restaurants in Sioux City are closed. While it is always a difficult decision to close a restaurant, we appreciate the patronage of our loyal guests.”

BUT ALSO ON MONDAY, A SIGN POSTED IN THE SINGING HILLS RESTAURANT INDICATED THAT THE CLOSING WAS TEMPORARY.

SEVERAL JOB SITES ALSO STILL HAVE LISTINGS FOR MANAGERS AND ASSISTANT MANAGERS FOR THE THREE METRO KFC RESTAURANTS.

IT’S UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME IF AND WHEN THOSE RESTAURANTS WILL RE-OPEN.