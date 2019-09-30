FLEET FARM OBTAINS NAMING RIGHTS TO TYSON EVENTS ARENA

Fleet Farm is partnering with the Tyson Events Center as the new arena naming partner.

Fleet Farm General Manager Seth Ziemba says an eight year partnership agreement with Fleet Farm will now brand the facility as the Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena:

Fleet Farm replaces Gateway as the arena name.

Spectra’s Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center says they appreciate the support Gateway Computers gave the Tyson Events Center over the past 15 years:

Savona says fans will also be excited to see the new digital scoreboard debut in the Fleet Farm Arena for this weekend Musketeers Hockey home opener:

Savona says there are temporary Fleet Farm signs in place on each side of the arena, but new permanent signs will be installed in the months ahead.