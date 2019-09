SIDEWALK REPAIR SCAM TARGETS SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS

SOME SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CITY IN RECENT WEEKS THAT REPAIRS NEED TO BE MADE ON PORTIONS OF THEIR SIDEWALKS.

BUT SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SOME OF THOSE RESIDENTS ARE NOW BEING CONTACTED BY A DOOR TO DOOR CONTRACTOR PRESSURING THEM TO HIRE HIM FOR THE WORK.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE CITY WILL NOT SEND A CONTRACTOR TO YOUR DOOR:

OC……….DO THE WORK. :17

MCCLURE SAYS PROPERTY OWNERS SHOULD MAKE SURE THEIR CONTRACTORS ARE LICENSED AND INSURED BEFORE HIRING THEM:

OC………..ALERT OTHER PEOPLE. :23

MCCLURE SAYS YOU SHOULD NEVER FEEL PRESSURED TO HIRE A CONTRACTOR THAT JUST SHOWS UP AT YOUR DOOR.