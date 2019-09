A LYTTON, IOWA MAN IS DEAD AND A CHEROKEE MAN INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY IN CALHOUN COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 61-YEAR-OLD GARY PUDENZ DIED WHEN THE PICK UP HE WAS DRIVING PULLED AWAY FROM A STOP SIGN INTO THE PATH OF AN ONCOMING SEMI AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAYS 7 AND 4.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, 21-YEAR-OLD MITCHELL STREIF OF CHEROKEE, SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE WEARING SEAT BELTS AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.